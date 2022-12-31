Welcome To Proverbs Club.Two Daughters Of The Leech.
Proverbs 30:15a (NIV).
15) “The leech has two daughters.
‘Give! Give!’ they cry.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Beware of the leech that can bleed you out until you die.
It could be that behavior that enthralls you.
It distracts you from better things that you should be doing.
The two daughters may mean that you will be bled out more and more over time.
