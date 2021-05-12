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MAN RECORDS NEARLY IMMEDIATE ADVERSE REACTION TO MODERNA SHOT ON YOUNG GIRL
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532 views • May 12, 2021
MIRRORED FROM:
HighImpactTV: https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/publix-grocery:7
This took place on April 29th, 2021 at approx. 4pm. Moderna shots were being administered at Publix Grocery Store in Riverview, Florida. Adam Lawson recorded the, almost IMMEDIATE, reaction. His channel is: https://odysee.com/@mofoman13:b/Project_03-06_HD-720p:6
Please give him a shout out and let him know I sent you. He's an EXCELLENT musician and produces great content.
HighImpactTV: https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/publix-grocery:7
This took place on April 29th, 2021 at approx. 4pm. Moderna shots were being administered at Publix Grocery Store in Riverview, Florida. Adam Lawson recorded the, almost IMMEDIATE, reaction. His channel is: https://odysee.com/@mofoman13:b/Project_03-06_HD-720p:6
Please give him a shout out and let him know I sent you. He's an EXCELLENT musician and produces great content.
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