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WORLD NEWS UPDATE
Truth TV
Truth TV
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3744 views • February 25, 2022
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Politicians are so despised (with an approval rating of only 15% by the very people who elected them) because they do not do what they say. Christianity often receives the same criticism, because of the hypocrisy of false leaders.

Nevertheless, just as there are indeed a few honest elected officials sincerely trying to make our world a better place, likewise there are indeed a few Christian Brothers and Sisters who do preach the Absolute Truth of Eternal Life, and do live by its simple principles in their day to day lives.

My call to you is to diligently seek out these sincere spiritual people and these sincere churches, among a world full of hypocrites, just as an olympic athlete would search out the very best coach in world full of compromising ones, in order to best equip and strengthen yourself for the only contest that matters, that of taking hold of the priceless gift of Eternal Life.

Jesus said, "Wide is the path, and many are on it, which leads to Eternal Death, yet narrow is the path, and only a few are on it, which leads to Eternal Life."

Anything less than immortality, is a complete waste of time.

What good is it to gain the whole world, yet forfeit your soul?

May God richly bless you as you search the links below for the precious Keys to the incredibly priceless gift of Eternal Life, that does take some effort on your part to take ahold of, just as any quality relationship takes the effort of both parties.

Brother Bart

Is Saturday the Sabbath?
https://www.sabbathtruth.com/

How the False Sabbath SUNDAY is the Mark of the Beast
https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/study-guide/e/4997/t/the-mark-of-the-beast

Great Bible Studies
https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/read/c/2/t/bible-study-guides

Where to Visit a Local Church
http://www.adventistdirectory.org/FindByType.aspx?EntityType=C

Bart's Bible Blessings
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3l6EzaYrIKKD1CtZjfSi56aQN1TXLtjm

Moon Landing Fraud in 3 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMcpKJ18nmo

Get Bart's New Book MOON MAN
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513686569

Autographed Book MOON MAN
https://www.ebay.com/itm/234222657708

Autographed DVD
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon
https://www.ebay.com/itm/234080280216

Autographed DVD
Astronauts Gone Wild
https://www.ebay.com/itm/233808496976

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xciCJfbTvE4

Astronauts Gone Wild
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qr6Vcvl0OeU

The Reason Why the Comments Section is Closed
http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/conspiracy-comments-catch/

LINKS FOR THIS EPISODE

https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

https://humansbefree.com/2022/02/johns-hopkins-review-lockdowns-failed-to-save-any-lives-while-causing-enormous-harm.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-10-fully-vaccinated-suffering-jab-induced-aids-data.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-11-big-pharma-will-go-down-like-big-tobacco-as-the-criminal-prosecutions-go-global.html#

https://naturalnews.com/2017-01-08-doctors-agree-with-study-that-concludes-unvaccinated-children-are-healthier-than-vaccinated-children.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-14-triple-vaccinated-deaths-skyrocket-495-percent-january.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-18-uk-covering-up-thousands-covid-vaccine-deaths.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-18-the-nazis-werent-defeated-they-went-underground-and-now-run-canada-and-the-world.html#

https://naturalnews.com/047728_depopulation_sterilization_drug_tetanus_shot.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-16-media-pushing-hiv-variant-narrative-as-cover-story-for-vaccine-induced-immune-system-collapse.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-15-heart-inflammation-increasing-young-athletes-collapsing-after-vaccination.html#

https://naturalnews.com/2022-01-21-covid-vaccine-causes-miscarriages-stillbirths.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-18-court-threatens-property-seizure-over-covid-fine.html#

https://www.rt.com/news/549557-fauci-forbes-columnist-cancelled/

https://magneticreversal.org/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-11-omicron-discoverer-told-not-reveal-its-mild.html#

https://jfkfacts.org/kennedy-family-believes-cia-killed-jfk-says-rfk-jr-in-new-book/

https://www.rt.com/usa/dhs-ammo-investigation-napolitano-645/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-14-govt-now-targeting-speech-citizens-dissidents-domestic-terrorists.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-11-international-criminal-grand-jury-investigation-crimes-against-humanity.html#

https://www.rt.com/news/549449-cia-us-citizens-data-trust/

https://humansbefree.com/2022/02/louisiana-department-of-health-whistleblower-covid-cases-inflated-for-profit.html
Keywords
vaccineslockdowncovid
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