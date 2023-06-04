Sound of Freedom trailer - saving trafficked children - July 4th release

A courageous movie scheduled for theatrical release July 4th from Angel Studios. This short trailer gives us a good idea of what it is about. Timely and important.
Angel studios is trying for a huge opening day audience ... two million to match the number of children they estimate are lost into slavery, torture and death every year.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.