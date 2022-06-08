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I Do Get To Put This On My Resumé?
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171 views • June 08, 2022
Wag the Dog (1997)
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/Wag-the-Dog-(1997):0f
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976 states that allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Also for entertainment and educational purposes. All rights to the original works go to those that hold them, no copyright infringement intended.
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998) for commentary, criticism, education and satire.
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/Wag-the-Dog-(1997):0f
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976 states that allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Also for entertainment and educational purposes. All rights to the original works go to those that hold them, no copyright infringement intended.
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998) for commentary, criticism, education and satire.
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