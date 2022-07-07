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Coach Dave LIVE | 7-7-2022 | THE GUIDESTONES ARE DOWN!
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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91 views • July 07, 2022

Links from Today's Show:

Jeremiah 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+1&version=KJV

Luke 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+10&version=KJV

Proof of lightning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58jc6OZE6Ik

Coach on Doug Hagmann: https://rumble.com/v1bc4il-striking-at-evil-georgia-guidestones-partially-destroyed-dave-daubenmire-an.html?fbclid=IwAR0O6pqstUCwjyeTE4nGjZGB8UwYfxM9OId34UnWc2KYqfTF1zqf-wK_1HI

Pass the Salt at the Guidestones: https://coachdavelive.video/v/2410 and https://coachdavelive.video/v/2412

Video coming down: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=446886213629357

The Liberty Action Network: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/todays-action/=

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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