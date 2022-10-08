Create New Account
Why is the Southern Border Wide Open?
Renegade Media
Published 2 months ago

It's not topic I've covered all that much, but it's a massive issue that is going to continue to cause major issues for us for decades to come.

It's time to shine a bigger spotlight on it now and it's well past time to fix the crisis.. for us, and for those who are being trafficked.

Nothing good will come from this situation.

In this episode, we'll look at the border issue, the falling stock market, and what we can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Be prepared..

https://www.renegademedianews.com

https://t.me/renegademedianews


children guns drugs border tracking immigration illegals

