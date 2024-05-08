Create New Account
YOUNG RISING CRICKETER JOSH BAKER DIES BETWEEN MATCHES!
The Prisoner
Here's the formula.

1. You get jabbed.

2. Play another year or two.

3. Drop dead.

4. Get a nice choreographed memorial in the media.

5. Never come back.

I left out the GoFundMe but you can stick it anywhere in there.

Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/medics-fear-covid-vaccine-link-to-cricketer-shane-warnes-sudden-death/articleshow/101142228.cms

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/02/worcestershire-cricketer-josh-baker-dies-age-20

Sky Sports

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wT8w-k4CTc&pp=ygUaSm9zaCBiYWtlciBXb3JjZXN0ZXJzaGlyZSA%3D

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/article-9765293/The-ECB-ramp-vaccinations-England-cricketers.html

https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/articles/c3gjz83r85no

https://twitter.com/WorcsCCC/status/1786047888751046998#m

Music: Roger Waters - Mother (live)

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=E4UQBdDki4A

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
covid vaccinedied suddenlyjosh baker

