YOUNG RISING CRICKETER JOSH BAKER DIES BETWEEN MATCHES!

Here's the formula.
1. You get jabbed.
2. Play another year or two.
3. Drop dead.
4. Get a nice choreographed memorial in the media.
5. Never come back.
I left out the GoFundMe but you can stick it anywhere in there.
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/medics-fear-covid-vaccine-link-to-cricketer-shane-warnes-sudden-death/articleshow/101142228.cms
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/02/worcestershire-cricketer-josh-baker-dies-age-20
Sky Sports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wT8w-k4CTc&pp=ygUaSm9zaCBiYWtlciBXb3JjZXN0ZXJzaGlyZSA%3D
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/article-9765293/The-ECB-ramp-vaccinations-England-cricketers.html
https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/articles/c3gjz83r85no
https://twitter.com/WorcsCCC/status/1786047888751046998#m
Music: Roger Waters - Mother (live)
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=E4UQBdDki4A
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.