Christian Oesch -"Ways to Protect Us from the Strings of Evil in Covid Era"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Yesterday |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to

Freedom International Livestream

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest:  Christian Oesch

Topic: Ways to Protect Us from the Strings of Evil in Covid Era

https://www.vereinwir.ch/

https://t.me/VereinWIR https://t.me/TranslatedPressDE


Brief Bio:

Christian is one of the leading Swiss opponents of the Corona agenda and the international implementation of 5G. His presentations, showing the ignorance of governments and politicians on these two topics, are helping to change the narrative of “boots on the ground” citizens. As Director of Lepitus Enterprises AG, Christian Oesch has been part of international business development for nearly 20 years, focusing on various tools and technologies for integrative medicine. This has allowed him to connect and stay connected with hundreds of doctors, scientists, practitioners, therapists, and patients worldwide. Christian is currently active as President of Schweizerischer Verein WIR (www.vereinwir.ch), a Swiss non-profit organization. His work includes coordinating various freedom movements, garnering legal opinions, and mobilizing grassroots organizations to oppose the corona and 5G agendas through the use of questionnaires and petitions. He is also involved in launching criminal complaints, political initiatives, and other activist projects in and around Switzerland.


Website (can translate our website with Google translate, its all on our site)
https://www.vereinwir.ch/freedom-international-livestream-usa-mit-christian-oesch-schweiz-was-ist-mit-5g-und-mehr-deutsche-uebersetzung/

https://t.me/TranslatedPressDE

Telegram

https://t.me/VereinWIR


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

