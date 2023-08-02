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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. He Is The Antidote To Addiction
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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5 views • August 02, 2023

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As a former meth addict, I know first hand the struggle of overcoming addiction to any illegal use of any number of drugs. For me it wasn't until I understood how as a born-again believer that my body is a gift from God and ultimately his, did things slowly change. If you are addicted to anything that you feel is slowly killing you, look up for the ultimate cure. You'll be surprised how good life can be. Let's Rock!

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Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy