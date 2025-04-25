BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
0
48 views • 1 week ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://publicintelligence.net/

.

https://rumble.com/v55v2l6-july-6-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Ginkgo Bioworks CEO: Our AI model will learn to speak DNA just like ChatGPT learned English - CNBC September 1, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUT7TY68mo4

ReGen Valley Tech Hub in Manchester receives $44 million in federal grant

https://www.nhbr.com/regen-valley-to-receive-44-million-through-federal-tech-hubs-program/

https://dekaresearch.com/innovations/?_gl=1*1ybjvnb*_ga*MTM4MzM2MTc0NC4xNzQ1NDgxMzY0*_ga_S66B14DNKR*MTc0NTQ4MTM2NC4xLjEuMTc0NTQ4MTM4Mi4wLjAuMA..*_ga_812LWQQMNL*MTc0NTQ4MTM2NC4xLjAuMTc0NTQ4MTM2NC4wLjAuMA..&_ga=2.147433470.832858373.1745481364-1383361744.1745481364

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Rh6P4G0-oI

Regen Valley Tech Hub in Manchester recieves a $44 million grant (2)

https://gold.jgi.doe.gov/

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_Environment_for_Analysis_and_Simulations

global information grid

https://www.dmi-ida.org/knowledge-base-detail/DoDI-801001-Department-of-Defense-Information-Network-DODIN

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

regenerative medicine

.

https://www.hhs.gov/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf

https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/23_0929_ia_joint-dhs-fbi-eguardian-awareness-campaign-slick-sheet.pdf

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

human activity recognition radar

medical body area network

http://cpslab.rutgers.edu/projects/body_networks/

regenerative medicine

bio cyber interface

https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


Keywords
trump20242030covid
