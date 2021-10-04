© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 4 21 Are we seeing the TIDES turn NSW resignations PATEL bombshell more PRAY
Follow
1
Share
Report
320 views • October 04, 2021
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
noblegoldinvestments.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
———————————— ✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (http://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Bach Prelude
https://audiojungle.net/item/epic-bach-prelude/12929159
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Kash Patel on indictments
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/3586
Creatures in Vax
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3851
Why Life Jackets Should Be Mandatory!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GukIoZ8d3Ew
Vaccine deaths vid
https://t.me/Real_JohnDurham/48
Just say no to the vax…young folks
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26632
Harassing Senator Sinema
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26628
Kuwaiti shares his thoughts on the vax
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26615
NZ rising up
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26592
Joe Rogan about fake shot
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26591
Out in rain with signs
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26581
Doctor explains they are manipulating data
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26544
Images of vax…400x zoom
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist/3551
Parliament member to EU commission…stop this
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3850
Graphene Oxide was shown to us
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3981
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
noblegoldinvestments.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
———————————— ✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (http://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Bach Prelude
https://audiojungle.net/item/epic-bach-prelude/12929159
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Kash Patel on indictments
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/3586
Creatures in Vax
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3851
Why Life Jackets Should Be Mandatory!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GukIoZ8d3Ew
Vaccine deaths vid
https://t.me/Real_JohnDurham/48
Just say no to the vax…young folks
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26632
Harassing Senator Sinema
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26628
Kuwaiti shares his thoughts on the vax
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26615
NZ rising up
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26592
Joe Rogan about fake shot
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26591
Out in rain with signs
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26581
Doctor explains they are manipulating data
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26544
Images of vax…400x zoom
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist/3551
Parliament member to EU commission…stop this
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3850
Graphene Oxide was shown to us
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3981
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.