ANARKEDEN - The Conscious Human Uprising [2018 - Majin Ben]
divideetimpera
https://youtu.be/xLeo2LMMEwA https://youtu.be/wlYH-hlHgxk

https://anarkeden.com/movie


Its hard demonstrating Anarkeden 100% because it doesnt exist yet.

It requires peoples imaginations and creativity and consciousness.

To envision what they want life to be and create it.


In 2020 there is gonna be a huge shift, its unavoidable, we’re in the lead up to collapse and revolution!


The healthiest action we can take is to rise above the old paradigm and channel our energy towards the creation of a new world! Providing for everyone’s needs sustainably, Anarkeden is an automatic-wealth-generating ecosystem waiting to be embraced.

Over the next few years we have the potential to transform the entire world and heal humanity’s collective disconnection.

