...'ask me ANYTHING! You can talk SEX, whatever you Want! I'm here for YOU' - Trump

"Unlike other politicians, you can ask me ANYTHING! You can talk sex, whatever you want! I'm here for you."

— President Donald J. Trump

Trump spoke at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit Friday evening in Miami.

FII is run by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, focusing on social and economic investments.

Adding: 🚨 BREAKING: A third U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, is now deploying to CENTCOM's area of operations, joining the Gerald R. Ford and Abraham Lincoln.

Three carrier strike groups. The Ford is in dry dock in Crete after a fire that displaced 600 sailors. The Lincoln had 101 missiles fired at it. And the Bush is now on its way.















