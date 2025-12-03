REMEMBRANCE: The Mission to Save The World and Deconstruct The Matrix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I don’t know the future. I didn’t come here to tell you how this is going to end. I came here to tell you how it’s going to begin.” This is the moment Neo steps into his role; shifting from confused outsider to claiming agency against the System. This is us, the Flamekeepers. And, it can be you… once you crack the code.
FlameKeepers: dollarvigilante.com/flamekeepers
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Anarchapulco: anarchapulco.com/
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKPeo7FIQk4&list=RDQKPeo7FIQk4&start_radio=1 https://x.com/uniquelydone247/status/1909820626560581699?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/MenchOsint/status/1995226897052217385?s=20
https://youtu.be/mlz3-OzcExI?si=YbieqFFAGMLWhMdR
https://x.com/krassenstein/status/1974157886113919483?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1893004691727876160?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/lucassa56947288/status/1968334863012126788?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/returnofkappy/status/1931060241879491000?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1944597429996671366?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/thescif/status/1920118103381348375?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://youtu.be/8_iSIruHz5Y?si=2Venk9sHXyC6xgX1
https://x.com/siuantheamyrlin/status/1970891138056786362?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/juangringo1836/status/1990883016726454395?s=46&t=tt3n9gYuh1yASAgwco1XbA
https://x.com/KAGdrogo/status/1995305603837964711?s=20
https://t.me/c/1264095585/44856
https://x.com/GinoHard_/status/1994829015845409136?s=20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjUcGZfWMtI