Post-Election and still counting, What's next, GCR?

Correction 1,000 ballot bumps should be 100,000. Ballots are still being counted a week later, yet all races have been pretty much called by AP, which has no Authority, it is a Press suggested outcome. The people running the AZ races, started a PAC before the election to mandate, No MAGA candidate would be elected. Dark Money, RINOS working with Demoncrats to rig the election outcomes and we are also fighting foreign meddling. I pray that Trump's message tonight is for a restored Republic, because it is going to get ugly without it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.