Post-Election and still counting, What's next, GCR?

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Correction 1,000 ballot bumps should be 100,000. Ballots are still being counted a week later, yet all races have been pretty much called by AP, which has no Authority, it is a Press suggested outcome. The people running the AZ races, started a PAC before the election to mandate, No MAGA candidate would be elected. Dark Money, RINOS working with Demoncrats to rig the election outcomes and we are also fighting foreign meddling. I pray that Trump's message tonight is for a restored Republic, because it is going to get ugly without it.