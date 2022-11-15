Create New Account
Post-Election and still counting, What's next, GCR?
Published 13 days ago

Correction 1,000 ballot bumps should be 100,000. Ballots are still being counted a week later, yet all races have been pretty much called by AP, which has no Authority, it is a Press suggested outcome. The people running the AZ races, started a PAC before the election to mandate, No MAGA candidate would be elected. Dark Money, RINOS working with Demoncrats to rig the election outcomes and we are also fighting foreign meddling. I pray that Trump's message tonight is for a restored Republic, because it is going to get ugly without it.

