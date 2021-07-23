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Replay Bishop Perry's Catholic Men's Fourm 2021
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5 views • July 23, 2021
Father Richard Simon shares scripture with men on the virtual presentation of 'Being A Righteous Man - Sounds A Little Boring , No?' - a riffing of Saint Joseph, a righteous man - for the 2021 Bishop Perry Catholic Men's Forum held on April 10, 2021.
In this video above, a replay recording from the 2021 Bishop Perry Catholic Men's Forum, a morning to nurture Catholic manhood in Chicago on their spiritual journey. You may also download 'A Man's Prayer' and 'Bishop Perry's Virtues of a Catholic Man' shared during the Forum on the meeting wall at www.meet.cmcsmen.net
Catholic Men Chicago Soutland (CMCS) is a Catholic Apostolate of Bishop Joseph Perry - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man' - www.cmcsmen.net
In this video above, a replay recording from the 2021 Bishop Perry Catholic Men's Forum, a morning to nurture Catholic manhood in Chicago on their spiritual journey. You may also download 'A Man's Prayer' and 'Bishop Perry's Virtues of a Catholic Man' shared during the Forum on the meeting wall at www.meet.cmcsmen.net
Catholic Men Chicago Soutland (CMCS) is a Catholic Apostolate of Bishop Joseph Perry - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man' - www.cmcsmen.net
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