Doom Troopers (1995, Mega Drive)

Doom Troopers is a run-and-gun platformer developed by Adrenalin Entertainment and published by Playmates Interactive. It was only released in North America and also came out for SNES.

Doom Troopers is based on the card game and role-playing game Doom Troopers - Mutant Chronicles.

Somewhere in a bleak future, mankind is threatened to be wiped out by The Dark Legion, led by Algeroth. The Dark Legion establishes citadels all over the Solar system. To save mankind (and preserve their power) the Megacorporations establish the Doom Troopers in order to cleanse the Solar system of the Dark Legion and banish Algeroth back through the portal he came from.

You can play alone or in two-player co-op. There are two characters to choose from, Mitch Hunter and Max Steiner. You can jump, punch (or kick, respectively) and shoot. Your weapon has rapid fire, but only as long as you have ammo. If ammo is down to zero, you can only fire single shots. Other weapons can be found in the game, e.g. a flamethrower.