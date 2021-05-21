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Spanish Mackerel Soft Roe Hot Pot (サワラの白子鍋)
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13 views • May 21, 2021
Ingredients:
2-pounds of Spanish Mackerel soft roe.
3-pounds of fried tofu.
4-tablespoons of organic miso paste.
2-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
2-tablespoons of organic cooking sake.
3-tablespoons of organic extra virgin olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of organic ginger.
2-cups of organic mustard green.
Tags:
#Garlic #SoftRoe #HotPot
#Healthy #RawGarlic #Allicin #Organic #Ginger #Miso #SoySauce #Probiotic #RawFood #SpanishMackerel #ShirakoNabe #OrganicVegetables #Vegetables #Tofu #OliveOil #CookingSake #AmwayQueen #AmwayiCook #Stainless
#白子鍋 #一発鍋 #簡単レシピ #有機野菜 #有機調味料 #ニンニク #12ヶ月の食卓 #有機味噌 #白子 #サワラ #生
2-pounds of Spanish Mackerel soft roe.
3-pounds of fried tofu.
4-tablespoons of organic miso paste.
2-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
2-tablespoons of organic cooking sake.
3-tablespoons of organic extra virgin olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of organic ginger.
2-cups of organic mustard green.
Tags:
#Garlic #SoftRoe #HotPot
#Healthy #RawGarlic #Allicin #Organic #Ginger #Miso #SoySauce #Probiotic #RawFood #SpanishMackerel #ShirakoNabe #OrganicVegetables #Vegetables #Tofu #OliveOil #CookingSake #AmwayQueen #AmwayiCook #Stainless
#白子鍋 #一発鍋 #簡単レシピ #有機野菜 #有機調味料 #ニンニク #12ヶ月の食卓 #有機味噌 #白子 #サワラ #生
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