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Truth behind the discovery of mRNA vaccines with Robert Malone MD, MS
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110 views • July 01, 2021
Vejon Health, June 5, 2021
The world has been intoxicated by the success of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 (Pfizer and Moderna), a technology that has been over 30 years in the making. Whilst giving credit to the researchers and scientists developing the technology, let us not forget the brilliant minds that envisioned the ideas.
Robert Malone MD, MS first invented the idea of mRNA vaccination in 1986 while a graduate student at the SALK Institute. Read this fascinating article about the history here - https://lnkd.in/d9Azzyh
The opportunities that exist for this technology are extensive but those opportunities also comes with challenges and risks.
Who best to predict the future than the original creator of the idea?
Join us for this fascinating discussion.
McMillan Research:
https://mcmillanresearch.com/
The world has been intoxicated by the success of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 (Pfizer and Moderna), a technology that has been over 30 years in the making. Whilst giving credit to the researchers and scientists developing the technology, let us not forget the brilliant minds that envisioned the ideas.
Robert Malone MD, MS first invented the idea of mRNA vaccination in 1986 while a graduate student at the SALK Institute. Read this fascinating article about the history here - https://lnkd.in/d9Azzyh
The opportunities that exist for this technology are extensive but those opportunities also comes with challenges and risks.
Who best to predict the future than the original creator of the idea?
Join us for this fascinating discussion.
McMillan Research:
https://mcmillanresearch.com/
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