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La médecine déraille gravement - 1ère partie - Pr Christian PERRONNE
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8 views • August 22, 2020
17 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDTxTqfhGLA
Thana TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDbtcU60vh_gglhqKcmT4Gg
Le Professeur Christian Perronne a résisté à l'interdiction de prescrire en soignant ses patient grâce à l'hydroxychloroquine. Aujourd'hui il nous parle de son livre et de la corruption qui règne au plus haut niveau de la médecine.
Retrouver le livre du Pr Perronne "Y'a t'il une erreur qu'ils n'ont pas commise" :
- https://livre.fnac.com/a14703915/Christian-Perronne-Y-a-t-il-une-erreur-qu-ils-n-ont-pas-commise
Un immense merci au Pr Perronne d'avoir pris le temps de cette interview.
la page Facebook :
- https://www.facebook.com/Thana-TV-103368271400458
Le site :
- https://tprod.fr/project/thanatos-itv/
Abonnez-vous et activez la cloche 🛎😃
Très belle semaine !
Thana TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDbtcU60vh_gglhqKcmT4Gg
Le Professeur Christian Perronne a résisté à l'interdiction de prescrire en soignant ses patient grâce à l'hydroxychloroquine. Aujourd'hui il nous parle de son livre et de la corruption qui règne au plus haut niveau de la médecine.
Retrouver le livre du Pr Perronne "Y'a t'il une erreur qu'ils n'ont pas commise" :
- https://livre.fnac.com/a14703915/Christian-Perronne-Y-a-t-il-une-erreur-qu-ils-n-ont-pas-commise
Un immense merci au Pr Perronne d'avoir pris le temps de cette interview.
la page Facebook :
- https://www.facebook.com/Thana-TV-103368271400458
Le site :
- https://tprod.fr/project/thanatos-itv/
Abonnez-vous et activez la cloche 🛎😃
Très belle semaine !
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