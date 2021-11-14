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The Vaccine Disaster Ahead
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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1422 views • November 14, 2021
Find out why getting the so-called COVID-19 "vaccine," which is not really a vaccine at all, but a genetic mutagen that produces vaccine specific antibodies which significantly diminishes your body's natural ability to fight viruses with its own non-specific antibodies. It is truly sad that billions of people who accepted this permanent genetic mutation which was cleverly disguised as a helpful vaccine have made a HUGE mistake. This presentation by Del Bigtree of the Informed Consent Action Network explains why this is so in a way almost anyone can understand.
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healthvaccinescovid-19sars-cov-2plandemicantibody dependent enhancement
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy