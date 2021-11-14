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The Vaccine Disaster Ahead
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1422 views • November 14, 2021
Find out why getting the so-called COVID-19 "vaccine," which is not really a vaccine at all, but a genetic mutagen that produces vaccine specific antibodies which significantly diminishes your body's natural ability to fight viruses with its own non-specific antibodies. It is truly sad that billions of people who accepted this permanent genetic mutation which was cleverly disguised as a helpful vaccine have made a HUGE mistake. This presentation by Del Bigtree of the Informed Consent Action Network explains why this is so in a way almost anyone can understand.
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