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Red orange sunset in Canada Aug4th 2020. Красно-оранжевый закат в Канаде 4 августа 2020 г.
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43 views • August 14, 2020
Что мне показалось странным в данном закате 4 августа (съёмка из Канады, пров. Онтарио, около 21 часа): оранжевое небо в области неба, которая очень далеко от заходящего солнца, небо подсвечивается красным в нескольких местах.
“Он же сказал им в ответ: вечером вы говорите: «будет вёдро, потому что небо красно»; и поутру: «сегодня ненастье, потому что небо багрово». Лицемеры! различать лицо неба вы умеете, а знамений времен не можете.” Иисус Христос, Евангелие от Матфея 16:2-3
https://bible.by/syn/40/16/#2
What is strange during this sunset (August 4th, around 9 pm, from cAnada, Ontario): peach-orange sky away from place where the Sun is setting, sky is illuminated with red in several places.
“He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red. And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times?”
Jesus Christ, Mathew 16:2-3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+16&;version=KJV
“Он же сказал им в ответ: вечером вы говорите: «будет вёдро, потому что небо красно»; и поутру: «сегодня ненастье, потому что небо багрово». Лицемеры! различать лицо неба вы умеете, а знамений времен не можете.” Иисус Христос, Евангелие от Матфея 16:2-3
https://bible.by/syn/40/16/#2
What is strange during this sunset (August 4th, around 9 pm, from cAnada, Ontario): peach-orange sky away from place where the Sun is setting, sky is illuminated with red in several places.
“He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red. And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times?”
Jesus Christ, Mathew 16:2-3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+16&;version=KJV
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