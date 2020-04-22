Let Them Eat Ice Cream! - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36068
Marie Antoinette didn't actually say "Let them eat cake" but you won't believe who is saying "Let them eat ice cream." Join James for this edition of #PropagandaWatch as he explores the latest fad among the celebrities and political puppets: Shaming poor people!
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