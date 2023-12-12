Create New Account
A tangy Gabaergic that makes you frivolously frisky 😉 Biohacker Review of Phenibut
Phenibut has a pretty subtle effect, you would have to do a lot to get something resembling the mindset you get from alcohol or MDMA. It gives me an extra boost of social confidence free of intoxication. I felt very social and frisky on Phenibut. I would describe myself as unfiltered, I found myself doing silly things, like making a tower out of cups, a paper airplane, and saying a lot of smart-ass stuff to my friends.


Read Biohacker Review 📑 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/943-phenibut

drugsreviewbiohackingsocial anxietynootropicsgabaergicphenibutpharmaceutical gradelimitless mindsetsocial smart drugalcohol alternativepartying soberfriskymdma alternative

