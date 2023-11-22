No Grain From Ukraine! Moldovan Farmers Paralyse Roads In Protest
After being hit by drought, high inflation and rising lending rates, as well as a 50% collapse in the price of popular grains in 2022, farmers in the country are now on the verge of bankruptcy after uncontrolled supplies of cheap plant and livestock products have swamped the local market.
The protesters have demanded a ban on Ukrainian grain imports, as done in other parts of Europe.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.