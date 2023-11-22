Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No Grain From Ukraine! Moldovan Farmers Paralyse Roads In Protest
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
981 Subscribers
32 views
Published 14 hours ago

No Grain From Ukraine! Moldovan Farmers Paralyse Roads In Protest

After being hit by drought, high inflation and rising lending rates, as well as a 50% collapse in the price of popular grains in 2022, farmers in the country are now on the verge of bankruptcy after uncontrolled supplies of cheap plant and livestock products have swamped the local market.


The protesters have demanded a ban on Ukrainian grain imports, as done in other parts of Europe.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket