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NEW SKATEBOARDER OVER 50, MY PROG VLOG
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0 view • May 27, 2021
Welcome to my brand new channel, Drop Cruiser. It's a skateboarding vlog to share my progress from raw beginner skateboarder at 54 years old. I hope you enjoy the videos that I will make along my progress, with Shanghai as a backdrop.
If you are thinking about skateboarding but you are worried about your age, you shouldn't worry about the number, because lots of people do this sport in their older years. Of course you must think about your internal health: heart, flexibility, mobility, joint range of motion, etc.
Now, if you are basically healthy then I am here to say that this sport does not tax the body nor joints, and is a great aerobic workout, as well as stabilizer muscle strengthener. It's not hard on the lungs or joints, either. Just wear protection in case of falls. You may find skateboarding is an excellent activity for those who want to challenge themselves but not get in over your head.
Thank you very much for watching!
If you are thinking about skateboarding but you are worried about your age, you shouldn't worry about the number, because lots of people do this sport in their older years. Of course you must think about your internal health: heart, flexibility, mobility, joint range of motion, etc.
Now, if you are basically healthy then I am here to say that this sport does not tax the body nor joints, and is a great aerobic workout, as well as stabilizer muscle strengthener. It's not hard on the lungs or joints, either. Just wear protection in case of falls. You may find skateboarding is an excellent activity for those who want to challenge themselves but not get in over your head.
Thank you very much for watching!
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