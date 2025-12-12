BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Group of UKR soldiers in Dimitrov surrendered to Russian military personnel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 1 day ago

A group of Ukrainian soldiers in Dimitrov surrendered to Russian military personnel. 

The prisoners said that they were tasked with storming positions but the command abandoned them. They were hiding in a basement. 

Adding:

Ukrainian special services simulated a "dirty bomb" explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry stated 

One of the SBU's training directions modeled a situation with the theft of ionizing radiation sources, the manufacture of an explosive device, and its detonation in a place of mass gatherings of people.

Andrey Yermak personally oversaw the import of spent nuclear fuel into Ukraine without notifying the IAEA through Poland and Romania, the Defense Ministry reported 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy