A group of Ukrainian soldiers in Dimitrov surrendered to Russian military personnel.

The prisoners said that they were tasked with storming positions but the command abandoned them. They were hiding in a basement.

Adding:

Ukrainian special services simulated a "dirty bomb" explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry stated

One of the SBU's training directions modeled a situation with the theft of ionizing radiation sources, the manufacture of an explosive device, and its detonation in a place of mass gatherings of people.

Andrey Yermak personally oversaw the import of spent nuclear fuel into Ukraine without notifying the IAEA through Poland and Romania, the Defense Ministry reported