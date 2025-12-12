© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of Ukrainian soldiers in Dimitrov surrendered to Russian military personnel.
The prisoners said that they were tasked with storming positions but the command abandoned them. They were hiding in a basement.
Adding:
Ukrainian special services simulated a "dirty bomb" explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry stated
One of the SBU's training directions modeled a situation with the theft of ionizing radiation sources, the manufacture of an explosive device, and its detonation in a place of mass gatherings of people.
Andrey Yermak personally oversaw the import of spent nuclear fuel into Ukraine without notifying the IAEA through Poland and Romania, the Defense Ministry reported