"Billion Gates To The Rockefellers & No Lockdown Of Sweden" ~ Dr. JACOB NORDANGÅRD [Age Of Truth TV]

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"Billion Gates To The Rockefellers & No Lockdown Of Sweden" ~ Dr. JACOB NORDANGÅRD [Age Of Truth TV]
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50 views • January 27, 2021
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Dr. JACOB NORDANGARD is back on Age Of Truth TV with an update about the current world crisis and Global Lockdown due to C-V.
Dr. JACOB NORDANGARD joins AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander for an interview about his homecountry Sweden, and why they are one of the only countries that are not locked down like the rest of Europe, United States and so many countries around the world. Is that an experiment, and how did the v-irus spread in Sweden then, if much at all?
Dr. Jacob Nordangård, PhD in Science and Technology studies and an expert researcher on climate politics and the "climate change agenda". He is also a researcher and author of a book about the Rockefeller family dynasty, and a lecturer and researcher on political think tanks, secret societies, the New World Order and the "green agenda", connected to electromagnetic frequencies, Smart technology and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.
Born in Sweden in 1968, Nordangård is also the founder of the organisation Pharos and a singer, musician and performing artist.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- C-V World Crisis
- Sweden not facing lockdown
- Global Lockdown
- Bill Gates
- Rockefellers
- Smart Tech
- N-W-O
- Political Climate
......and much more.....
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 28th 2020, and via ZOOM to Norrköping, Sweden.
JACOB NORDANGÅRD WEBSITES:
http://www.jacobnordangard.se
&
PHAROS FOUNDATION
http://www.pharos.stiftelsen-pharos.org
&
In ENGLISH: https://www.stiftelsen-pharos.org/english.html
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Dr. JACOB NORDANGARD is back on Age Of Truth TV with an update about the current world crisis and Global Lockdown due to C-V.
Dr. JACOB NORDANGARD joins AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander for an interview about his homecountry Sweden, and why they are one of the only countries that are not locked down like the rest of Europe, United States and so many countries around the world. Is that an experiment, and how did the v-irus spread in Sweden then, if much at all?
Dr. Jacob Nordangård, PhD in Science and Technology studies and an expert researcher on climate politics and the "climate change agenda". He is also a researcher and author of a book about the Rockefeller family dynasty, and a lecturer and researcher on political think tanks, secret societies, the New World Order and the "green agenda", connected to electromagnetic frequencies, Smart technology and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.
Born in Sweden in 1968, Nordangård is also the founder of the organisation Pharos and a singer, musician and performing artist.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- C-V World Crisis
- Sweden not facing lockdown
- Global Lockdown
- Bill Gates
- Rockefellers
- Smart Tech
- N-W-O
- Political Climate
......and much more.....
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 28th 2020, and via ZOOM to Norrköping, Sweden.
JACOB NORDANGÅRD WEBSITES:
http://www.jacobnordangard.se
&
PHAROS FOUNDATION
http://www.pharos.stiftelsen-pharos.org
&
In ENGLISH: https://www.stiftelsen-pharos.org/english.html
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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