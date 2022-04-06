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Talk About God - Short Video
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140 views • April 06, 2022
Some people love to talk about God, but is that any indication that they have a relationship with God. This short video gives the answer.
For more information click the link to watch a longer video called "The Good Samaritan And Your Salvation": https://bit.ly/3z4u83D
For inquiries email [email protected]
For more information click the link to watch a longer video called "The Good Samaritan And Your Salvation": https://bit.ly/3z4u83D
For inquiries email [email protected]
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