THE RAW DEAL (14 DECEMBER 2020): THE SUPREME COURT BETRAYS THE UNITED STATES

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The Supreme Court betrays the United States by denying Texas and 21 other states the right to be heard in a case that is affecting the citizens of their respective states on the specious ground of lacking standing, which, given SCOTUS is the ultimate instrument for the non-violent resolution of disputed political claims, has no warrant under law or ethics. This case thus appears to be parallel to the Dred Scott decision of 1857, which paved the way for the (first) American Civil War. I predict (with high confidence) that the Court's failure to act will be seen as paving the way for the (second) Civil War, for which its members now bear major responsibility. This was a despicable and historically wrong decision.