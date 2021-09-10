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Protecting Yourself From Your Own Government
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111 views • September 10, 2021
On Aug 31, 2021 I saw several articles concerning the government passing laws allowing the police agencies to frame honest citizens by changing and altering their social media posts.
We need to sign all of our social media posts with military grade cryptography.
Sources:
CyberSecDN
https://cybersecdn.com/index.php/2021/08/26/australia-passes-identify-and-disrupt-bill/
The Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/surveillance-state-identify-disrupt-bill-will-give-australian-authorities-access-citizens-social-media-email-account-without-consent-allow-add-delete-information-send/
Security Stack Exchange
https://security.stackexchange.com/questions/254045/gnupg-now-uses-ecc-25519-as-default-on-new-key-generation-any-compatibility-is
E Print
https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/823.pdf
Background Music:
YT FREE DOWNLOAD CC- Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power
https://youtu.be/smVyh3Jk9oM
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Background Title Image:
Visiting the United States Capitol
https://ihitthebutton.com/united-states-capitol/
We need to sign all of our social media posts with military grade cryptography.
Sources:
CyberSecDN
https://cybersecdn.com/index.php/2021/08/26/australia-passes-identify-and-disrupt-bill/
The Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/surveillance-state-identify-disrupt-bill-will-give-australian-authorities-access-citizens-social-media-email-account-without-consent-allow-add-delete-information-send/
Security Stack Exchange
https://security.stackexchange.com/questions/254045/gnupg-now-uses-ecc-25519-as-default-on-new-key-generation-any-compatibility-is
E Print
https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/823.pdf
Background Music:
YT FREE DOWNLOAD CC- Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power
https://youtu.be/smVyh3Jk9oM
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Background Title Image:
Visiting the United States Capitol
https://ihitthebutton.com/united-states-capitol/
Keywords
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