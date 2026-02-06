© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This short video introduces the JANUARY 6th HISTORICAL PANEL OF INQUIRY, explains why it was formed, what it does and why the testimonies it takes must survive for History to evaluate all sides of that event fairly. Watch FULL Sessions at https://StopHate.com/J6Inquiry https://rumble.com/v75d0ye-introduction-to-the-january-6th-historical-panel-of-inquiry.html