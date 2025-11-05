BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gradual Disclosure & the Ethics of Free Energy — with Terry Scalia & Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

Brian Ruhe has a deep conversation on Nov. 3, 2025 with Terry Scalia, an empath and metaphysical minister from Seattle, about the complex ethics of disclosure, ET technology, and humanity’s spiritual development.


They discuss:

• Why gradual disclosure may be safer than sudden revelation.

• The risk of false-flag alien invasion narratives and government secrecy.

• Whether humanity is spiritually ready for advanced ET technology, such as free energy and medbeds.

• How religious institutions might react to full disclosure, and what that means for our civilization’s future.

• The Three Waves of Souls as a higher plan for uplifting Earth from within.


Brian argues that disclosure is not in the hands of governments but of the extraterrestrials themselves, who will reveal truth only when humanity evolves ethically enough to handle it.

📅 Recorded November 2025

🔗 Watch more: https://brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis...


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
ufosruheterry scalia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy