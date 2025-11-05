Gradual Disclosure & the Ethics of Free Energy — with Terry Scalia & Brian Ruhe

Brian Ruhe has a deep conversation on Nov. 3, 2025 with Terry Scalia, an empath and metaphysical minister from Seattle, about the complex ethics of disclosure, ET technology, and humanity’s spiritual development.





They discuss:

• Why gradual disclosure may be safer than sudden revelation.

• The risk of false-flag alien invasion narratives and government secrecy.

• Whether humanity is spiritually ready for advanced ET technology, such as free energy and medbeds.

• How religious institutions might react to full disclosure, and what that means for our civilization’s future.

• The Three Waves of Souls as a higher plan for uplifting Earth from within.





Brian argues that disclosure is not in the hands of governments but of the extraterrestrials themselves, who will reveal truth only when humanity evolves ethically enough to handle it.

