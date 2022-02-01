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Tropical Paradise Mango Mania Protein Drink
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20 views • February 01, 2022
In a matter of minutes, create a tropical vitamin packed protein drink with just a few ingredients. Fresh mango and an orange make this a double win in the Vitamin A and C columns. Watch my other travel videos and how-to videos on fabulous power drinks and not-so-healthy tasty dishes on this channel: Insatiable Travelers. Share my recipes and travel adventures with your friends and family. Subscribe, if you haven’t already!
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
Mango, Orange, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, protein drink, meal substitute, healthy
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
Mango, Orange, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, protein drink, meal substitute, healthy
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