ThePatriotNurse: Pfizer WARNS Medicine Shortages Are Coming PREPARE

Posted21July2023:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the warning from Pfizer regarding the damage to one of their major factories. The medical supply infrastructure in the United States has taken a beating in recent months. Find out why we should be planning for things to get worse, not better. Between labor issues, inflation, and over-saturation of the service-provider network, we should be planning to unhook from dependence upon any government-mediated grid of healthcare.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
