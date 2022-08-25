Operation Warp Speed Exposed: Mark Of The Beast In Phase 1 Trials, “It Was Always About The Vaccine”

Stew Peters Show





August 24, 2022





Karen Kingston joins the show to expose the premeditated plan to dispense a bioweapon into the global population, and how Republicans in Congress facilitated it.

The rats who facilitated this mass genocide are now scurrying, casting blame and stepping down from their positions before justice is served.





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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