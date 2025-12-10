Decision Could Unlock Religious Freedom Nationwide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
From local schools to national policy—this decision could set a precedent for religious opt‑outs everywhere. Brian shares the strategy and next steps.
Don’t miss out—watch the full conversation!
#ReligiousFreedom #VaccineExemptions #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport