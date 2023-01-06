Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/30/2022 fellow fighter introduced the protest in Shinjuku Station. they will return to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building on January 4, 2023
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/664725

Summary：Fellow fighters continue to protest in Tokyo, Japan. Due to the New Year holiday, there are not many people in the area where Paul Hastings office building is located. So fellow fighters move their protest site to the Shinjuku Station, the second largest crowded train station in Japan, where there are more pedestrians. Fellow fighters will return to protest in front of the Paul Hastings office building on January 4, 2023.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket