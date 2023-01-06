【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/30/2022 fellow fighter introduced the protest in Shinjuku Station. they will return to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building on January 4, 2023

https://gnews.org/articles/664725

Summary：Fellow fighters continue to protest in Tokyo, Japan. Due to the New Year holiday, there are not many people in the area where Paul Hastings office building is located. So fellow fighters move their protest site to the Shinjuku Station, the second largest crowded train station in Japan, where there are more pedestrians. Fellow fighters will return to protest in front of the Paul Hastings office building on January 4, 2023.



