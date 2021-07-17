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What happened in Las Vegas? With Kurt Haskell
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229 views • July 17, 2021
Attorney Kurt Haskell returns to ShadowCitizen to discuss his take on the recent Las Vegas Massacre. Both Rachael and Kurt agree 100% that people died but the “official narrative” was completely sketchy and in certain instances downright insulting. His recent review of Charlottesville and other false flag events have made Kurt a popular guest and immediate go to researcher for situations like Las Vegas.
Attorney Haskell is otherwise known as the “Underwear Bomber Witness”. He was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253, the target of a failed al-Qaeda bombing attempt on Christmas Day, December 25, 2009. He is keenly aware of the use of ‘false flags’ – which are covert operations designed to deceive in such a way as to appear as though it is being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed it.
KURT HASKELL’S MENTIONED LINKS
Strange video that looks like it has crisis actors mixed with people that were really shot and cop days “they’re all dead”. https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=4ff_1…
Police scanner audio: https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=28s&;v=g…
Taxi cab video. At 1:57 she is parked near the Mandalay Bay sign facing south, away from the concert. A security guard runs by her car going south, further away from the shooting, as automatic gunfire can be heard overhead. She says “There’s a security guard. I wonder what he’s doing.” https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=115s&;v=…
Brian Hodge interview where he mentions that they killed a security guard. http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/l…
Cop shooting automatic weapon into crowd. You have to watch it sloooooooow at :08. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CWgu8i8…
George Soros buys Put Options https://twitter.com/williamcraddick/s…
RACHAEL’S MENTIONED LINKS
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE LIVE FROM MANDALAY BAY – 3 SHOOTERS CONFIRMED EXCLUSIVE FROM MFA NEWS CEO “SCOTT BINSACK” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9EsR…
Key witness kills daughter and self after FBI raids his home. http://www.nnettle.com/news/2893-key-… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2…
Steven Paddock spotted in Atlantic City, New Jersey https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/…
The original Twitter account that posted the Atlantic City cell phone video (has been shut down) https://twitter.com/YouFold2Me
Insider Trading and Financial Anomalies LasVegas http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10…
The CEO who nearly lost his shirt in Vegas tries his luck in Washington https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/d…
Stephen Paddock Arrived at Mandalay Bay Complex ONE MONTH BEFORE Shooting – SAME TIME MGM CEO SELLS HIS STOCKS. https://medium.com/@JackPosobiec/new-…
Attorney Haskell is otherwise known as the “Underwear Bomber Witness”. He was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253, the target of a failed al-Qaeda bombing attempt on Christmas Day, December 25, 2009. He is keenly aware of the use of ‘false flags’ – which are covert operations designed to deceive in such a way as to appear as though it is being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed it.
KURT HASKELL’S MENTIONED LINKS
Strange video that looks like it has crisis actors mixed with people that were really shot and cop days “they’re all dead”. https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=4ff_1…
Police scanner audio: https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=28s&;v=g…
Taxi cab video. At 1:57 she is parked near the Mandalay Bay sign facing south, away from the concert. A security guard runs by her car going south, further away from the shooting, as automatic gunfire can be heard overhead. She says “There’s a security guard. I wonder what he’s doing.” https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=115s&;v=…
Brian Hodge interview where he mentions that they killed a security guard. http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/l…
Cop shooting automatic weapon into crowd. You have to watch it sloooooooow at :08. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CWgu8i8…
George Soros buys Put Options https://twitter.com/williamcraddick/s…
RACHAEL’S MENTIONED LINKS
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE LIVE FROM MANDALAY BAY – 3 SHOOTERS CONFIRMED EXCLUSIVE FROM MFA NEWS CEO “SCOTT BINSACK” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9EsR…
Key witness kills daughter and self after FBI raids his home. http://www.nnettle.com/news/2893-key-… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2…
Steven Paddock spotted in Atlantic City, New Jersey https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/…
The original Twitter account that posted the Atlantic City cell phone video (has been shut down) https://twitter.com/YouFold2Me
Insider Trading and Financial Anomalies LasVegas http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10…
The CEO who nearly lost his shirt in Vegas tries his luck in Washington https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/d…
Stephen Paddock Arrived at Mandalay Bay Complex ONE MONTH BEFORE Shooting – SAME TIME MGM CEO SELLS HIS STOCKS. https://medium.com/@JackPosobiec/new-…
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