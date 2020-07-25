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What Is the Impossible Burger?
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1305 views • July 25, 2020
In the last few years, plant-based meat has gained attention, and the Impossible Burger is one of them. The meat from the Impossible Burger is known for looking and tasting like the real thing. Now, just because it’s not real meat, does it mean it’s a healthy alternative? Watch Dr. Group talk about the ingredients used to make the 'fake meat' possible and shares his views on the burger.
Have you tried the Impossible Burger? Let us know what you think about the Impossible Burger in the comments below. We’d love to hear from you!
If you’d like more information about a vegetarian diet, read ➤➤ http://ghc.us/25u
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#globalhealingcenter
#drgroup
#impossibleburger
#plantbasedmeat
#fakemeat
#vegandiet
#beyondmeat
#impossiblefoods
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Have you tried the Impossible Burger? Let us know what you think about the Impossible Burger in the comments below. We’d love to hear from you!
If you’d like more information about a vegetarian diet, read ➤➤ http://ghc.us/25u
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#globalhealingcenter
#drgroup
#impossibleburger
#plantbasedmeat
#fakemeat
#vegandiet
#beyondmeat
#impossiblefoods
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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