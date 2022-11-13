No Amnesty! Naming and Shaming the People That Support Killing Children (CDC) Fully EXPOSED

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𝐍𝐨 𝐀𝐝𝐬 . . . . . . . . . . . . .
As the world toys with the idea of a Pandemic Amnesty, we cannot forget
that there are murderers in our midst. Many people have woken up through the
child vaccine schedule, so today Maria Zeee takes us through the names of those
who are in support of the injections that are killing children, and their
conflict of interest with big pharma, along with their big pay checks!