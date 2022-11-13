Create New Account
No Amnesty! Naming and Shaming the People That Support Killing Children (CDC) Fully EXPOSED
Spirit2all
Published 16 days ago |

As the world toys with the idea of a Pandemic Amnesty, we cannot forget that there are murderers in our midst. Many people have woken up through the child vaccine schedule, so today Maria Zeee takes us through the names of those who are in support of the injections that are killing children, and their conflict of interest with big pharma, along with their big pay checks!

vaccinenwocovid

