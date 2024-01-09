Create New Account
Fr Daniel Maria: A Warning to All Catholics! The Insidious Diabolic Temptation! Right or Left
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Jan 7, 2024


Fr. Daniel Maria discusses the confusion in the church regarding the gay blessing and ultra- modernist agenda. He also gives a stern warning to catholics about overreaction to these Vatican documents and comments. See the full interview with Fr. Daniel-Maria!


From live podcast with Father Daniel Maria Klimek. See the link for the full interview.


https://youtube.com/live/gigCPbd4Mco?feature=share


Fr. Daniel Maria Klimek


Is a Roman Catholic priest, Franciscan friar, scholar, and author who offers teachings on how to grow in the spiritual life, in a deepened intimacy with Jesus and Mary.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_OUBjy7GM0

