The Playback from official Air Traffic Control radar
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
213 views • 3 months ago

The Playback from official Air Traffic Control radar 

🚨#BREAKING: Shared to me anonymously shows the Playback from official Air Traffic Control radar

📌#Washington | #DC

Watch as exclusive playback, sent anonymously by @avgeekjake to Rawsalerst, reveals official Air Traffic Control radar footage displaying the Collision Alert. This alert is not for an imminent collision but serves as a tool to draw heightened attention from the controllers to potential risks. The footage then captures the critical moment when both aircraft collided, emphasizing the urgency of the controllers' split-second decisions. The radar data provides a detailed view of the events leading up to the crash, offering valuable insight into the sequence of actions and how the situation ultimately unfolded. 

This was found at Twitter, @RAWSALERTS:  

https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1884827088437264387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1884827088437264387%7Ctwgr%5E54bba954ba97479e2d6c0f88c674d9f3c1fa7669%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5921285%2Fpg5

