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You Peons Keep Your Masks On, Why Are We At The Olympics & You Can't Apologize To Tyranny
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90 views • February 08, 2022
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Why did anyone think the olympics in china was a good idea - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-keeping-athletes-in-covid-prison/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The ski jump is in an armpit - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ccp-olympics-summarized-in-one-bleak-photo/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The election was stolen, so now what - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/list-10-ways-2020-presidential-election-stolen/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fact checkers are a joke, funded by pharma - https://nationalfile.com/university-funds-bidens-think-tank-hosts-factcheck-org-contract-biontech-gets-paid-vaccine-sales-fda-approvals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
All pharma companies are rotten - http://www.womensystems.com/2022/02/j-tried-to-worm-its-way-out-of-paying.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
How the story keeps changing with these psychos - https://twitter.com/TheJuggernaut88/status/1490426011850186752?ref_src=aimlessnews
You peasants have to wear masks, not the elites - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10481075/Scowling-Obama-inspects-new-multi-million-dollar-Hawaii-mansion-controversial-sea-wall.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are you people getting tired of the hypocrisy yet - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1490510792965246977?ref_src=aimlessnews
More liberals do as I say, not as I do - https://twitter.com/ChristinaPushaw/status/1490420668676116488?ref_src=aimlessnews
These are the people we're coming for when this is over - https://www.theblaze.com/news/unvaccinated-father-loses-custody?ref_src=aimlessnews
Writing is on the wall for the petro dollar and stock market - https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1490395064132063233?ref_src=aimlessnews
This makes no sense and will get overturned - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/san-jose-mayor-firearms-will-confiscated-gun-owners-dont-pay-city-fee-liability-insurance/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I hear this irritates him soooo - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1490524408686985217?ref_src=aimlessnews
And - https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1490499084918026243?ref_src=aimlessnews
Utopia of Cuba slaps another 10% tax on food - https://news.yahoo.com/cuba-slaps-tax-food-sales-233159455.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
School system tackling the tough issues, flannel shirts - https://thepostmillennial.com/vermont-school-district-cancels-flannel-friday-due-to-equity-concerns?ref_src=aimlessnews
2 for 1, comedians dropping like flies - https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17563749/heather-mcdonald-collapses-stage-hospital-chelsea-lately/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What changed this past year to cause this - https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1490144601792921602?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rumble offers Rogan 4 year contract - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/breaking-rumble-offers-joe-rogan-100-million-four-years-zero-content-restrictions-join-platform/?ref_src=aimlessnews
James O'Keefe advise for Rogan - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefes-message-to-joe-rogan/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Do you have your own hummingbird - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-feeds-hummingbird-by-hand-very-cool-clip/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Why did anyone think the olympics in china was a good idea - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-keeping-athletes-in-covid-prison/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The ski jump is in an armpit - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ccp-olympics-summarized-in-one-bleak-photo/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The election was stolen, so now what - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/list-10-ways-2020-presidential-election-stolen/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fact checkers are a joke, funded by pharma - https://nationalfile.com/university-funds-bidens-think-tank-hosts-factcheck-org-contract-biontech-gets-paid-vaccine-sales-fda-approvals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
All pharma companies are rotten - http://www.womensystems.com/2022/02/j-tried-to-worm-its-way-out-of-paying.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
How the story keeps changing with these psychos - https://twitter.com/TheJuggernaut88/status/1490426011850186752?ref_src=aimlessnews
You peasants have to wear masks, not the elites - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10481075/Scowling-Obama-inspects-new-multi-million-dollar-Hawaii-mansion-controversial-sea-wall.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are you people getting tired of the hypocrisy yet - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1490510792965246977?ref_src=aimlessnews
More liberals do as I say, not as I do - https://twitter.com/ChristinaPushaw/status/1490420668676116488?ref_src=aimlessnews
These are the people we're coming for when this is over - https://www.theblaze.com/news/unvaccinated-father-loses-custody?ref_src=aimlessnews
Writing is on the wall for the petro dollar and stock market - https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1490395064132063233?ref_src=aimlessnews
This makes no sense and will get overturned - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/san-jose-mayor-firearms-will-confiscated-gun-owners-dont-pay-city-fee-liability-insurance/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I hear this irritates him soooo - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1490524408686985217?ref_src=aimlessnews
And - https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1490499084918026243?ref_src=aimlessnews
Utopia of Cuba slaps another 10% tax on food - https://news.yahoo.com/cuba-slaps-tax-food-sales-233159455.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
School system tackling the tough issues, flannel shirts - https://thepostmillennial.com/vermont-school-district-cancels-flannel-friday-due-to-equity-concerns?ref_src=aimlessnews
2 for 1, comedians dropping like flies - https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17563749/heather-mcdonald-collapses-stage-hospital-chelsea-lately/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What changed this past year to cause this - https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1490144601792921602?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rumble offers Rogan 4 year contract - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/breaking-rumble-offers-joe-rogan-100-million-four-years-zero-content-restrictions-join-platform/?ref_src=aimlessnews
James O'Keefe advise for Rogan - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefes-message-to-joe-rogan/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Do you have your own hummingbird - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-feeds-hummingbird-by-hand-very-cool-clip/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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