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What Would Yahweh Do? (MIRRORED)
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302 views • December 21, 2019
What Would Yahweh Do? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/ZmhFniUTQIE
Lets just be thankful that people dont remind themselves to act in accordance with the answer to the question What Would Yahweh Do? (Read on...)
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website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
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Christians can be thankful that Jesus himself didn't do that. (However, with the invention of eternal punishment in hell, one could argue that existence under Jesus is worse than under Yahweh: at least with Yahweh, once you were dead, he was finished with you!)
What's certain is that we can only pity the people who lived in a time when the law of the land was based on Yahwehs ideas about justice and love.
When biblical references are given in this video, Yahwehs eventual responses are either direct quotations from scripture, or accurate representations of the scriptural accounts of the actions he took. (eg, although he didn't say 'frigging' in the Bible, he DID cause a wall to fall, killing 27,000 people, and he DID order that children, infants, and camels be killed, etc).
I confess to an error though: Yahweh did not send his spirit to help Samson kill just 30 more people. Samson's last murderous act was a massive suicide attack, and "he killed many more when he died than while he lived" (Judges 16:30). I noticed the error when putting the finishing touches on the video, so I apologise to both Yahweh and Samson for not giving credit for so successful a massacre where it was due.
Another error pointed out Feb 8: it was Elisha, not Elijah, who was teased by the kids and on who's behalf Yahweh had the kids savagely ripped limb from limb by wild bears. I'm not sure whom to apologise to for this: I guess Elijah. I'm sure he was a sick fuck in other ways (most Old Testament characters were), but perhaps I slandered him by making him out to be the bald-headed pussy fairy-boy that Elisha actually was.
MUSIC: Mainly "Uranus" from Holst's Planets, the piano piece at the end is from the finale of Saint Saens' Carnival of the Animals.
Hint to creationists:
This video is about neither evolution nor the second law of thermodynamics. Therefore, dont talk about those topics in your responses.
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/ZmhFniUTQIE
Lets just be thankful that people dont remind themselves to act in accordance with the answer to the question What Would Yahweh Do? (Read on...)
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
——————————————---
Christians can be thankful that Jesus himself didn't do that. (However, with the invention of eternal punishment in hell, one could argue that existence under Jesus is worse than under Yahweh: at least with Yahweh, once you were dead, he was finished with you!)
What's certain is that we can only pity the people who lived in a time when the law of the land was based on Yahwehs ideas about justice and love.
When biblical references are given in this video, Yahwehs eventual responses are either direct quotations from scripture, or accurate representations of the scriptural accounts of the actions he took. (eg, although he didn't say 'frigging' in the Bible, he DID cause a wall to fall, killing 27,000 people, and he DID order that children, infants, and camels be killed, etc).
I confess to an error though: Yahweh did not send his spirit to help Samson kill just 30 more people. Samson's last murderous act was a massive suicide attack, and "he killed many more when he died than while he lived" (Judges 16:30). I noticed the error when putting the finishing touches on the video, so I apologise to both Yahweh and Samson for not giving credit for so successful a massacre where it was due.
Another error pointed out Feb 8: it was Elisha, not Elijah, who was teased by the kids and on who's behalf Yahweh had the kids savagely ripped limb from limb by wild bears. I'm not sure whom to apologise to for this: I guess Elijah. I'm sure he was a sick fuck in other ways (most Old Testament characters were), but perhaps I slandered him by making him out to be the bald-headed pussy fairy-boy that Elisha actually was.
MUSIC: Mainly "Uranus" from Holst's Planets, the piano piece at the end is from the finale of Saint Saens' Carnival of the Animals.
Hint to creationists:
This video is about neither evolution nor the second law of thermodynamics. Therefore, dont talk about those topics in your responses.
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