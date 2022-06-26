Possessed: Did Demonic Nancy Pelosi Call the Art Bell Radio Show in 1996 Asking Malachi Martin For a Personal Exorcism?

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Did Nancy Pelosi call into the Art Bell Show in 1996 to ask Malachi Martin how to get rid of a demonic possession? As we have seen for a number of years now Nancy Pelosi is one strange individual and this tape (which certainly sounds like her from back in 1996 during a phone in to the Art Bell Radio Show may just solve why Nancy is as psychotic and as strange as she is. The woman (Eva) who possibly is Pelosi's alter ego tells Dr. Martin that she has lived all her life in San Francisco (true) and she was a practicing Catholic for 30 years, but left the church and she blames her mother for channeling a deity who is harrassing and possibly taken over Pelosi's soul. That I can believe.
Related link:
McAllister TV Pelosi Satanic Possession
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/06/new-mcallistertv-pelosi-satanic-possession-tape-cloned-reptoid-meatsuits-christian-21-2531582.html
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