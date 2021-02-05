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Unschooling Interview with Julie Polanco
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20 views • February 05, 2021
In this episode, I interview Julie Polanco, author of God Schooling, where we discuss the unschooling method of educated our children at home. Julie gives great insight in why a structured public school setting is disruptive to how children need to learn and how homeschooling is helpful and unschooling is a method that allows children to thrive in their academics.
https://www.julienaturally.com/
https://www.julienaturally.com/
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