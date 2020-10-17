© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Fake News "MOVE THEM BACK"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • October 17, 2020
🇺🇸 Buy your very own Trump Fake News MOVE THEM BACK T-Shirt at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/products/trump-fake-news-move-them-back-6-variants
On Friday, October 16, 2020, President Donald J. Trump delivered remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' rally at the Middle Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia. The event began shortly after 7pm and about 45 minutes in Donald Trump can be heard calling for his people to "MOVE THEM BACK" referring to the FAKE NEWS (i.e. CNN, MSNBC, etc.). The crowd went wild and started to chant MOVE THEM BACK! MOVE THEM BACK! MOVE THEM BACK and suddenly a new T-Shirt was born! :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
See the full rally courtesy of Fox News at https://youtu.be/AGZhU6oQUoY
#MoveThemBack, #FakeNews, #Trump
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
On Friday, October 16, 2020, President Donald J. Trump delivered remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' rally at the Middle Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia. The event began shortly after 7pm and about 45 minutes in Donald Trump can be heard calling for his people to "MOVE THEM BACK" referring to the FAKE NEWS (i.e. CNN, MSNBC, etc.). The crowd went wild and started to chant MOVE THEM BACK! MOVE THEM BACK! MOVE THEM BACK and suddenly a new T-Shirt was born! :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
See the full rally courtesy of Fox News at https://youtu.be/AGZhU6oQUoY
#MoveThemBack, #FakeNews, #Trump
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.