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WOKE VOICE ACTORS WANTED FOR ANIMATION SERIES
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84 views • May 10, 2020
Logline: “Invention School” ~ A churning group of 12 highly creative "woke" African youth around the world are able to meet, learn, and collaborate online on their own valuable problem solving inventions through the efforts and support of a married couple based in Nairobi, Kenya who are themselves successful inventors who fully understand the price of failure if these youth do not learn empowerment through self-reliance.
Do you know of any "woke" 15 years olds and under who would like to do some voice acting for an animated series pilot opener? The possibility exists for an ongoing paid position. Especially sought are any English speaking continental African youth as well as those speaking African American English dialect.
If accepted, the initial task would require sending in a CD MP3 sound file for your character. You will be given acting credit at the end of the video and be given an Internet link so that you and family and friends can view the final pilot production online.
Visit https://inventionschool.tech/channel/invention-school/?view=about for more information.
Your Assignment:
1. Watch the video at http....
2. Choose 10 invididual characters for which you would like to perform as their voice actor.
3. Your creative challenge will be to create a CD quality MP3 sound clip for each of these 10 characters using your own made up dialog. I'm giving you full creative freedom to give voice and life and soul to your chosen characters.
4. Send each one of these 10 .MP3 sound clips separately to [email protected]. The title of your sound clip will mirror the name of the character. For example, Accra.mp3 or chicken4.mp3.
5. If any of your submitted sound clips is really impressive and no longer than 15 seconds, we may use it verbatim in the original pilot episode. I'm providing wide latitude to you in your creative expression while keeping in mind that the target audience are children ages 7-14 and their families.
Do you know of any "woke" 15 years olds and under who would like to do some voice acting for an animated series pilot opener? The possibility exists for an ongoing paid position. Especially sought are any English speaking continental African youth as well as those speaking African American English dialect.
If accepted, the initial task would require sending in a CD MP3 sound file for your character. You will be given acting credit at the end of the video and be given an Internet link so that you and family and friends can view the final pilot production online.
Visit https://inventionschool.tech/channel/invention-school/?view=about for more information.
Your Assignment:
1. Watch the video at http....
2. Choose 10 invididual characters for which you would like to perform as their voice actor.
3. Your creative challenge will be to create a CD quality MP3 sound clip for each of these 10 characters using your own made up dialog. I'm giving you full creative freedom to give voice and life and soul to your chosen characters.
4. Send each one of these 10 .MP3 sound clips separately to [email protected]. The title of your sound clip will mirror the name of the character. For example, Accra.mp3 or chicken4.mp3.
5. If any of your submitted sound clips is really impressive and no longer than 15 seconds, we may use it verbatim in the original pilot episode. I'm providing wide latitude to you in your creative expression while keeping in mind that the target audience are children ages 7-14 and their families.
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